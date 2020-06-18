Theresa Ann Derrickson
SALISBURY - Theresa Ann Derrickson died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Tuscarora, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Josiah and Matilda Kuhn.
In her earlier years, she worked as a nurse at Thomas Jefferson Teaching Hospital of Center City Philadelphia.
She is survived by her children, Charles "Chip" Derrickson Jr. of Salisbury, Paul Richard Derrickson of Broadlands, Va., Jim Derrickson of Wasilla, Alaska, and William Derrickson of Ponta Do Sol, Maderia, Portugal; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Dr. Charles "Chuck" Derrickson; a daughter, Amy; and all of her siblings, Matthew, Paul, Joseph, William, George, Mary and Catherine.
A private service will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.


Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Holloway Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
