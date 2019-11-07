SALISBURY - Thomas A. Foy III died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at home. Born in Freehold, N.J., he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Ann, in 2017.
He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 35 years and relocated with his family to Salisbury in 2012.
He is survived by two sons, Timothy M. Foy and his wife Annabelle, Brian P. Foy and his wife Jennifer; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was held Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
