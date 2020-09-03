Thomas B. Goff, 77
SNOW HILL - Thomas Britton Goff died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Raised in Goldsboro, N.C., he was the son of the late John Thomas Goff and Gladys P. Vail Goff.
He found a love of the grocery business when he started working at Acme Markets as a bag boy and delivering groceries on his bicycle. He went on to own eight Goff's IGA Grocery stores. He served in the U.S. Army, attended business school and was a member of the American Legion Worcester Post No. 67, the Elks Lodge and was a retired fireman.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Teresa White Goff; children, Thomas B. Goff and Stacey Brittney Goff, all of Snow Hill; his sisters, Jackie Pate, Lanell Morene and Annette LaVie; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Goff Marvel; and sisters, Edith Baker and Betty Jenkins.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Burbage Funeral Home in Snow Hill. Interment was in Snow Hill Christian Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 3, 2020.