Thomas B. Goff
1943 - 2020
Thomas B. Goff, 77
SNOW HILL - Thomas Britton Goff died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Raised in Goldsboro, N.C., he was the son of the late John Thomas Goff and Gladys P. Vail Goff.
He found a love of the grocery business when he started working at Acme Markets as a bag boy and delivering groceries on his bicycle. He went on to own eight Goff's IGA Grocery stores. He served in the U.S. Army, attended business school and was a member of the American Legion Worcester Post No. 67, the Elks Lodge and was a retired fireman.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Teresa White Goff; children, Thomas B. Goff and Stacey Brittney Goff, all of Snow Hill; his sisters, Jackie Pate, Lanell Morene and Annette LaVie; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Goff Marvel; and sisters, Edith Baker and Betty Jenkins.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Burbage Funeral Home in Snow Hill. Interment was in Snow Hill Christian Cemetery.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
11:00 AM
Burbage Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
The Burbage Funeral Home - Snow Hill, MD - Snow Hill
208 W. Federal Street
Snow Hill, MD 21863
(410) 632-9991
Memories & Condolences

September 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sheryl Romines
Acquaintance
September 1, 2020
He will be greatly missed, when I first heard of his passing I said to myself look Jimmy Hall here he comes. I am sure they are really our brightest stars. May god bless you and your family. Susan and David Age
Susan Age
Friend
August 31, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family ....
Lindsay Scott
Family
August 30, 2020
You will be missed. Rest in peace.
Arlene Bowers
Neighbor
August 29, 2020
He was a good man love his children and his grandchildren he will be miss rip
Chris Grow
Friend
August 28, 2020
Britt Goff was an awesome man!! He was kind to everyone. Britt was instrumental in teaching me & Bruce a lot to running our own grocery store. Keeping Teresa & the family in our thoughts & prayers. GOD as gained another ANGEL. R.I.P. Britt, till we meet again our friend.
Patti Godfrey
