Thomas E. Collins Sr.
Thomas E.
Collins, Sr., 93
PARSONSBURG - Thomas E. Collins, Sr. died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Parsonsburg, his parents were the late John Henry Collins and Eva Taylor Collins.
He graduated from the former Worcester High School. One of his earliest jobs was with the former Powell Motors Inc. in Salisbury. He retired after 27 years with the Worcester County Roads Department and later worked for L. C. Jones Farm. He was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church.
He is survived by three daughters, Margaret Collins of Salisbury, and Peggy Collins and Kathy Collins, both of Parsonsburg; a son, Alfred Collins of Parsonsburg; 11 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Helen Dale Collins; sons, Thomas E. Collins Jr., Robert Collins Sr. and John Collins; and three grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 1, 2020.
September 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
HOLLY NELSON
Friend
