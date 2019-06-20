SALISBURY - Thomas Gordon Stevens died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at his home. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late William Daniel and Sadie Shockley Stevens.
He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Regulus as a Fire Control Technician from 1952 -1956. He retired after 30 years of service from the Maryland State Highway Administration, where he worked as a construction inspector.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Linda Stevens; and daughter, Lisa Stevens of Sarasota, Fla.
A graveside service with military honors was held Monday, June 17, 2019, at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
