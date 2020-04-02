SALISBURY - Thomas Grant Wilkes died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the family vacation home in Ocean City. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late William Judd Wilkes and Marilyn Bronner Weinberger; and a stepson of the late Carl Stanley Weinberger.

A graduate of Dulaney High School in Timonium, Md., he received a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Sciences from West Virginia University in 1986. He had a long career in horticulture. He volunteered coaching girls' softball and helping with the James M. Bennett High School Marching Band.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Stephanie J. Willey Wilkes; a daughter, Jessica M. Wilkes; a brother, Chuck Wilkes; and three stepbrothers, Carl Weinberger, Dane Weinberger and Neil Weinberger. In addition to his parents and stepfather, he was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Elizabeth Caudill.

A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



