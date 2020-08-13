Thomas H. Ewing, 85

SALISBURY - Thomas Harold Ewing of Leesburg, Fla., died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Born in Baltimore, his parents were the late Marion and Viola Ewing.

He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was a 32 Degree Scottish Rite Mason and Shriner. He worked at MetLife for 33 years, and continued working even after retirement. He was a member of Emmanuel Wesleyan Church. He received an associate's degree in Theology from Christian World College of Theology. He successfully petitioned for Peninsula General Hospital to open a kidney dialysis unit in Salisbury and built the first mini-storage warehouse on the Eastern Shore.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Charlette; two sisters, Betty Zdar and Viola Razgaitis; a son, Steve Ewing; a daughter, Angela Griffith; two stepdaughters, Kimberli Ayers and Verna Ruth; seven grandchildren; and four step-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his past wife, Alma Wilkerson; sisters, Ruth, Edna, Hazel, Mariam, Kathleen and Nancy; and brothers, Albert and Edward Ewing.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at the Lake County Shrine in Tavares, Fla. A chapel service was held Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment with military honors was held in Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.







