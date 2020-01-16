MARDELA SPRINGS - Thomas H. Mooney died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Brooklyn Park, Md., he was a member of the Lions Club, and previously of the Knights of Columbus, AFSCME and the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Therese M. Mooney; his sons, Shawn T. Mooney of Mardela Springs and James B. Mooney of Windermere, Fla.; two grandchildren, Brittany Davis and Shanon Davis; four great-grandchildren; his siblings, Patrick Mooney and Marie Collins; and six nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 16, 2020