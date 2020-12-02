1/1
Thomas Holochwost
Thomas Holochwost, 78
Salisbury - Thomas Holochwost of Salisbury and formerly of Crisfield, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional.
Born in Lindenhurst, New York on March 22, 1942, he was a son of the late Joseph and Betty Neale Holochwost.
He was a 30 year United States Navy Retiree Chief Signalman. He was also a United States Navy SMC Career Counselor.
Affectionately known as "The Chief", he was a life member of the American Legion and was very active in the OC and Eastern Shore Jeep Clubs. He loved going to casinos, fishing, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Lynne Lankford Holochwost of Salisbury; children, Thomas Holochwost and Melissa Esley-Collins; brothers and sisters, Joseph Holochwost/Darrie of Corum, N.Y., George Holochwost/Judy of Tyaskin, John Holochwost/Anita of Hackettstown, N.J., Bette Holochwost/Neal Helman of Columbia, S.C., and Dawn Cuff/Bobby of Salisbury; mother-in-law, Lorraine Lankford of Crisfield; brother-in-law, Jimmy Lankford/Debbie of Crisfield; sisters-in-law, Judy Landon/Edwin and Cindy Abbott/Arthur all of Crisfield; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by two children, Timothy Holochwost and LaGina Lynne Robellard.
Funeral services officiated by Rev. Bob Daniels were Friday, November 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home where a viewing was one hour prior. Interment with military honors followed in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield, Md. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com



Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
NOV
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
NOV
27
Interment
Sunnyridge Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
410-968-0707
1 entry
December 1, 2020
I am truly sorry for your loss. I know Thomas Jr. and his wife Jean Holochwost . They told me they just were informed about his passing yesterday , 11-30-20. I will keep you in my prayers. My father also served 30 years in the USN with honor. Many Blessings to you all. Sincerely, Mary W. Jacksonville, Florida
Mary Wilkeson
Acquaintance
