Thomas Holochwost, 78

SALISBURY - Thomas Holochwost of Salisbury, formerly of Crisfield, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Lindenhurst, N.Y., he was a son of the late Joseph and Betty Neale Holochwost.

He was a 30-year U.S. Navy Chief Signalman. He was a life member of the American Legion and was active in the Ocean City and Eastern Shore Jeep Clubs.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Lynne Lankford Holochwost of Salisbury; his children, Thomas Holochwost and Melissa Esley-Collins; his brothers and sisters, Joseph Holochwost of Corum, N.Y., George Holochwost of Tyaskin, John Holochwost of Hackettstown, N.J., Bette Holochwost of Columbia, S.C., and Dawn Cuff of Salisbury; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two children, Timothy Holochwost and LaGina Lynne Robellard.

A funeral services was held Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield. Interment with military honors followed in Sunnyridge Memorial Park in Crisfield.







