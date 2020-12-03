1/
Thomas Holochwost
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Holochwost, 78
SALISBURY - Thomas Holochwost of Salisbury, formerly of Crisfield, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Lindenhurst, N.Y., he was a son of the late Joseph and Betty Neale Holochwost.
He was a 30-year U.S. Navy Chief Signalman. He was a life member of the American Legion and was active in the Ocean City and Eastern Shore Jeep Clubs.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Lynne Lankford Holochwost of Salisbury; his children, Thomas Holochwost and Melissa Esley-Collins; his brothers and sisters, Joseph Holochwost of Corum, N.Y., George Holochwost of Tyaskin, John Holochwost of Hackettstown, N.J., Bette Holochwost of Columbia, S.C., and Dawn Cuff of Salisbury; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two children, Timothy Holochwost and LaGina Lynne Robellard.
A funeral services was held Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield. Interment with military honors followed in Sunnyridge Memorial Park in Crisfield.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Interment
Sunnyridge Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
410-968-0707
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
I am truly sorry for your loss. I know Thomas Jr. and his wife Jean Holochwost . They told me they just were informed about his passing yesterday , 11-30-20. I will keep you in my prayers. My father also served 30 years in the USN with honor. Many Blessings to you all. Sincerely, Mary W. Jacksonville, Florida
Mary Wilkeson
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved