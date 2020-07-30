1/
Thomas W. Morton III
Thomas W. Morton
III, 87
PARSONSBURG - Thomas W. Morton III died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Annapolis, his parents were the late Thomas W. Morton II and Lena Schmidt Morton.
He graduated from Arnold High School, then joined the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War until 1953. After his discharge, he served as a Reservist in the U.S. Marine Corps for several years. He owned a carpentry and construction business, specializing in new homes and home improvement. He was an avid guitar player and singer.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Betty Jean Moore Morton; children, Dawn Holloway and Fred Morton; a stepdaughter, Sandy Wolf; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Putnam; and stepson, Levin Layton.
A funeral service with visitation will be held today, Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
JUL
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
JUL
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
