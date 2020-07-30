Thomas W. Morton

III, 87

PARSONSBURG - Thomas W. Morton III died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Annapolis, his parents were the late Thomas W. Morton II and Lena Schmidt Morton.

He graduated from Arnold High School, then joined the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War until 1953. After his discharge, he served as a Reservist in the U.S. Marine Corps for several years. He owned a carpentry and construction business, specializing in new homes and home improvement. He was an avid guitar player and singer.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Betty Jean Moore Morton; children, Dawn Holloway and Fred Morton; a stepdaughter, Sandy Wolf; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Putnam; and stepson, Levin Layton.

A funeral service with visitation will be held today, Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.







