Thonia W. Waters, 54

HEBRON -- Thonia Winnette Waters died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at her home. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of Thelma Camper Heyward and the late Clayton Heyward.

She was a teacher at Salisbury Christian School. Prior to retiring, she was employed by Seaford School District. She was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church, where she served in the Preschool Ministry.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Oliver L. Waters Jr.; a daughter, Olivia B. Waters; four siblings, Clay Heyward, Roslyn Heyward, Pamela West and Tamela Heyward; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Dwayne Heyward.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.







