1/
Thonia Winnette Waters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thonia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thonia W. Waters, 54
HEBRON -- Thonia Winnette Waters died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at her home. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of Thelma Camper Heyward and the late Clayton Heyward.
She was a teacher at Salisbury Christian School. Prior to retiring, she was employed by Seaford School District. She was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church, where she served in the Preschool Ministry.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Oliver L. Waters Jr.; a daughter, Olivia B. Waters; four siblings, Clay Heyward, Roslyn Heyward, Pamela West and Tamela Heyward; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Dwayne Heyward.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Lying in State
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Lying in State
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-546-6937
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved