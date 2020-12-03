1/
Thressa Emily Tice "Teri" Crum
Thressa Crum, 81
SALISBURY - Thressa Emily Tice "Teri" Crum died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Born in Belfont, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Boyd and Louise Tice.
She graduated from Belfont High School in 1957 and attended Maryland Medical Secretary School. She worked as a switchboard operator at York Hospital in York, Pa. In 1974, she graduated from nursing school and began her career in long-term care. She relocated in 1993 to Salisbury.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas; her sons, Mike Crum, Thomas Crum, Tyler Crum, Jeff Crum, Mark Crum, Matt Cum and Danny Crum; a brother, Leonard Tice; several grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Clark Tice, Dora Tice Resides, Eddie Tice, Lilah Tice Seymore, Caroline Tice Yearick, Mary Tice, George Tice and Beverly Tice Small.
A Celebration of Life will be held when social gatherings are permitted. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
