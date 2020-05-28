Thurman Doughty
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thurman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PITTSVILLE â€" Thurman Dalphia â€œTightâ€� Doughty died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Millsboro, he was the son of the late John W. Ames and Nellie E. Doughty.
He was employed by Mountaire Farms in Selbyville. He was a member of the Black Knights Motorcycle Club, Delaware Chapter and Teamsters Union No. 355.
He is survived by a son, Derron Doughty; two daughters, Denitta Tate and Kiara Doughty; one brother, George Doughty; two sisters, Bonnie Doughty and Lesa Doughty-Hughey; a special friend, Regina Kellam; four grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.
A private funeral service was held Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Golden Acres Cemetery in Bishopville.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
Send Flowers
MAY
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-546-6937
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 21, 2020
God Bless the hold family I will keep you in pray
Was a friend and a cousin

Loveie Godwin
Loveie Godwin
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved