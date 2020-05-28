PITTSVILLE â€" Thurman Dalphia â€œTightâ€� Doughty died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Millsboro, he was the son of the late John W. Ames and Nellie E. Doughty.

He was employed by Mountaire Farms in Selbyville. He was a member of the Black Knights Motorcycle Club, Delaware Chapter and Teamsters Union No. 355.

He is survived by a son, Derron Doughty; two daughters, Denitta Tate and Kiara Doughty; one brother, George Doughty; two sisters, Bonnie Doughty and Lesa Doughty-Hughey; a special friend, Regina Kellam; four grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.

A private funeral service was held Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Golden Acres Cemetery in Bishopville.





