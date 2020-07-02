1/
Timothy W. Jones
Timothy W. Jones, 83
SALISBURY - Timothy Washington Jones died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Omar Jones Sr. and Minnie Jones.
He was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church in Salisbury, where he served as an usher.
He is survived by a special great-niece; and several other great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Omar Jones Jr.; and a sister, Iola Robinson.
A funeral service was held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church in Salisbury. Interment followed at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
PRIVATE - St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church
Funeral services provided by
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-546-6937
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 29, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
