Timothy W. Jones, 83

SALISBURY - Timothy Washington Jones died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Omar Jones Sr. and Minnie Jones.

He was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church in Salisbury, where he served as an usher.

He is survived by a special great-niece; and several other great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Omar Jones Jr.; and a sister, Iola Robinson.

A funeral service was held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church in Salisbury. Interment followed at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.







