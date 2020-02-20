Timothy W. Sos

Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
SALISBURY - Timothy Wayne Sos died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Born in Lovell, Wyo., his parent were Linda Ann Balfany and Dean Edward Sos.
In addition to his parents, He is survived by his siblings, Anthony Sos, Todd Sos, Jason Balfany and Darcie Balfany; and numerous other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by Alden H. Balfany.
Services will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home In Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 20, 2020
