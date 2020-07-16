1/
Tracy A. Savage
Tracy A. Savage, 50
SALISBURY - Tracy A. Savage died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her residence. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of Robert Pye and Corentha Savage.
She was employed by Credit Plus as a customer service representative. She attended New Dimensions Ministries in Salisbury and was a member of the Majestic Angels in Wilmington.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by two daughters, Asia Morgan and Keyasha Morgan; one brother, Adrian Walker; five sisters, Renee' McKinnon, Robina Byrd, Courtney Pye, Denesha Pye and Natasha Jones; two grandchildren, Ky'Aire White and Josiah Tilghman; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Earl James Savage; and a sister, Lottie Neal.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Life Celebration Center in Salisbury. Interment will follow at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Life Celebration Center
JUL
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Life Celebration Center
Funeral services provided by
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-546-6937
Memories & Condolences

July 15, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Cheyra Johnson
Friend
July 14, 2020
Tracy and i went to school together she had a big heart for other people she will be missed by all that knew her rip my friend
valerie bozman
Classmate
