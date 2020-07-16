Tracy A. Savage, 50

SALISBURY - Tracy A. Savage died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her residence. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of Robert Pye and Corentha Savage.

She was employed by Credit Plus as a customer service representative. She attended New Dimensions Ministries in Salisbury and was a member of the Majestic Angels in Wilmington.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by two daughters, Asia Morgan and Keyasha Morgan; one brother, Adrian Walker; five sisters, Renee' McKinnon, Robina Byrd, Courtney Pye, Denesha Pye and Natasha Jones; two grandchildren, Ky'Aire White and Josiah Tilghman; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Earl James Savage; and a sister, Lottie Neal.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Life Celebration Center in Salisbury. Interment will follow at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.







