SALISBURY - Troy Allen Marshall died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. He was a son of Jeannie Marshall and stepfather Norman Smith.
With his multiple disabilities, he lived his life at the Holly Center in Salisbury and at home with his mother.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandmother, Rachel Cannon; and several aunts and uncles.
Services will be private at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home in Cambridge.
