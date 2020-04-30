SALISBURY - Vanessa Leola Purnell died Monday, April 13, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late James P. Purnell and Maude M. Purnell.
She attended Curtis United Methodist Church in Bishopville.
She is survived by four daughters, Trenise Brewer, Jamesha Purnell, Maudrice Purnell and Richisha Purnell; three brothers, Ronald Johnson, Quinton Dennis and Derrick Powell; three sisters, Sherry Briddell, Eugenia Mumford and Janice Leonard; 15 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Reginald Herring.
A funeral service was held Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Curtis United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bishopville.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 30, 2020