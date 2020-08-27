1/
Vera C. Giles
Vera C. Giles, 79
SALISBURY - Vera C. Giles died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Born in Allen, she was the daughter of the late Velette and Eva Polk.
She graduated from Salisbury High School in 1959 and later worked at Peninsula Regional Medical Center until she retired in 1991. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, the American Legion Auxiliary Post 0145 and Elks Post 0150.
She is survived by her sisters, Phyllis Wright, Vivian Jackson and Verna Matthews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Giles; a brother, Velette Polk Sr.; and a sister, Ernestine Byrd.
A visitation was held Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway and Downey in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home By Holloway And Downey, P.A. - Salisbury
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home By Holloway And Downey, P.A. - Salisbury
821 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-742-1297
August 20, 2020
We love you and will miss you Olivia Henderson and family
Vanessa Manuel
