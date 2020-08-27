Vera C. Giles, 79

SALISBURY - Vera C. Giles died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Born in Allen, she was the daughter of the late Velette and Eva Polk.

She graduated from Salisbury High School in 1959 and later worked at Peninsula Regional Medical Center until she retired in 1991. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, the American Legion Auxiliary Post 0145 and Elks Post 0150.

She is survived by her sisters, Phyllis Wright, Vivian Jackson and Verna Matthews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Giles; a brother, Velette Polk Sr.; and a sister, Ernestine Byrd.

A visitation was held Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway and Downey in Salisbury.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store