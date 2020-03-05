Vera R. B. Looney

Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Obituary
SALISBURY - Vera R. B. Looney died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Kummersdorf-SchieBplatz, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Gustav Erich Wilke and Herta Zuhlke Wilke.
She was a former member of the Eagles Lodge. She worked for many years as a seamstress at the former Manhattan Shirt Factory in Salisbury and as a sales clerk for Rite Aid in Ocean Pines.
She is survived by two children, Marsha S. Lecates and Franklin S. Lecates, both of Salisbury; a stepdaughter, Jessica M. Johnson of Georgetown; three stepsons, John F. Looney of Miami, Fla., Jason A. Looney of California, Mike Looney of New York; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Samuel C. Lecates, in 1989; and her second husband, Harvey E. Looney, in 2016; a stepson, Scott Looney; and a brother, Lotha Wilke.
A funeral service was held Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment followed at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 5, 2020
