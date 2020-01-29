Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicky L. Hill. View Sign Service Information Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 (410)-968-0707 Viewing 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Allen Memorial Baptist Church Salisbury , MD View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Allen Memorial Baptist Church Salisbury , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Salisbury - Vicky L. Hill went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 from Coastal Hospice at the Lake.

Born in Crisfield Nov. 11, 1949, she was the daughter of local barber, the late Clarence Wilson, and local hair stylist, the late Delores J. "Dee" Dameron Wilson. She had been making her home in Salisbury since 1971.

She was a graduate of Crisfield High School class of 1967and obtained her Associate Degree from Goldy-Beacom College. She was an administrative assistant in the Admissions Department of Salisbury University.

Faith and family were the center of Vicky's life. She was a faithful member of Allen Memorial Baptist Church in Salisbury where she enjoyed volunteering in multiple activities including filling backpacks at Prince Street Elementary and delivering Christmas gifts to those in need. She also enjoyed and was very active in her church cell group. She was a devoted mother who loved attending her son's high school and college baseball games and was also active in other various sports and school activities including being Team Mom, working concessions at West Salisbury Little League, and Wi-Hi Prom Committee. She was also a dedicated grandmother who rarely missed an event or game.

She loved baseball and was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan. She enjoyed traveling, cats, attending various area church bazaars, and was a great cook who loved cooking big meals for family, friends, and her church family. She will always be remembered for her sweet personality and willingness to help others.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Russell James Hill of Salisbury; her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Molly Hill of Salisbury; and two grandsons, Cameron and Matthew Hill. She is also survived by an aunt, numerous nieces and nephews, several cousins, and many special friends.

Funeral services officiated by Dr. William Warren were Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Allen Memorial Baptist Church in Salisbury where a viewing was one hour prior. Interment officiated by Rev. Robert Daniels followed at Sunnyridge Memorial Park in Crisfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Allen Memorial Baptist Church, 1303 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.

Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield.





