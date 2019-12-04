Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

EAST NEW MARKET - Victor "Vicky" D. Burns passed away on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at UMSMC at Dorchester. He was born in Northern Ireland on June 2, 1928 and was a son of the late Victor and Elizabeth "Lily" Rankin Burns. He and his family immigrated from Ireland on a boat to Ellis Island when he was but a young laddie.

Mr. Burns graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1946 and he eagerly attended every annual class reunion. He worked as a brick layer for many years and was always proud to point out his craftsmanship around Dorchester County. Mr. Burns later worked for Home Beneficial as an agent/staff manager for 20 years and he became friends with all his customers and co-workers. He also owned Vicky's Pizza on Race Street in Cambridge. He loved Ireland and being associated with it. He enjoyed coaching ladies softball especially his beloved girls on his favorite team the Naturals. He also loved and enjoyed bowling, and, was a golf coach at North Dorchester High School. Mr. Burns played for the Cambridge Clippers in the Eastern Shore Baseball League. He was proud to be a Golden Boxing Glove Champion. He was also an avid sports fan of all the sports in Maryland. Vicky was "famous" at jumping barrels even though we never got a true/actual count of barrels that were jumped. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 91, and the Cambridge Elks.

He is survived by a son, Victor Burns and wife Debbie of Salisbury; two daughters, Shelley Vitelli and husband Alec of Salisbury and Tammy L. Burns of East New Market; six grandchildren, Link Parker, Michael Roberts, Megan Roberts, Brandi Burns, twins Brett and Brent Burns; four great grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Tucker. Beside his parents, Mr. Burns was preceded in death by a brother, Edmund George Burns.

Pallbearers will be Alec Vitelli, Link Parker, Brett Burns, Brent Burns, Carson Adams, and Billy Hubbard.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. A. Delmer Willey, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at the Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Legion Post 91, 601 Radiance Drive, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.





EAST NEW MARKET - Victor "Vicky" D. Burns passed away on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at UMSMC at Dorchester. He was born in Northern Ireland on June 2, 1928 and was a son of the late Victor and Elizabeth "Lily" Rankin Burns. He and his family immigrated from Ireland on a boat to Ellis Island when he was but a young laddie.Mr. Burns graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1946 and he eagerly attended every annual class reunion. He worked as a brick layer for many years and was always proud to point out his craftsmanship around Dorchester County. Mr. Burns later worked for Home Beneficial as an agent/staff manager for 20 years and he became friends with all his customers and co-workers. He also owned Vicky's Pizza on Race Street in Cambridge. He loved Ireland and being associated with it. He enjoyed coaching ladies softball especially his beloved girls on his favorite team the Naturals. He also loved and enjoyed bowling, and, was a golf coach at North Dorchester High School. Mr. Burns played for the Cambridge Clippers in the Eastern Shore Baseball League. He was proud to be a Golden Boxing Glove Champion. He was also an avid sports fan of all the sports in Maryland. Vicky was "famous" at jumping barrels even though we never got a true/actual count of barrels that were jumped. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 91, and the Cambridge Elks.He is survived by a son, Victor Burns and wife Debbie of Salisbury; two daughters, Shelley Vitelli and husband Alec of Salisbury and Tammy L. Burns of East New Market; six grandchildren, Link Parker, Michael Roberts, Megan Roberts, Brandi Burns, twins Brett and Brent Burns; four great grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Tucker. Beside his parents, Mr. Burns was preceded in death by a brother, Edmund George Burns.Pallbearers will be Alec Vitelli, Link Parker, Brett Burns, Brent Burns, Carson Adams, and Billy Hubbard.A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. A. Delmer Willey, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at the Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Legion Post 91, 601 Radiance Drive, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613. Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapMD Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close