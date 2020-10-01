1/
Victor Lee "Vic" Dean
Victor L. Dean, 79
PARSONSBURG - Victor Lee "Vic" Dean died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Born in Salisbury, his parents were the Rosezena Duck Dean and Victor McLain Dean.
He worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Gladden Construction and Gannon Plumbing. Later, he worked as a cab driver for Gene's Taxi, Salisbury Cab and International Taxi.
He is survived by is wife of 21 years, Nancy Dean; his daughter, Vickie Bobak; a grandson; a stepson, Joseph Maust Jr.; siblings, Darlene Smith, Patricia Townsend, Deborah Dicosmo, Dixie Williams and Calvin Dean; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Gilbert Dean and Annabelle Lamb.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
