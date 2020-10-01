Victor L. Dean, 79

PARSONSBURG - Victor Lee "Vic" Dean died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Born in Salisbury, his parents were the Rosezena Duck Dean and Victor McLain Dean.

He worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Gladden Construction and Gannon Plumbing. Later, he worked as a cab driver for Gene's Taxi, Salisbury Cab and International Taxi.

He is survived by is wife of 21 years, Nancy Dean; his daughter, Vickie Bobak; a grandson; a stepson, Joseph Maust Jr.; siblings, Darlene Smith, Patricia Townsend, Deborah Dicosmo, Dixie Williams and Calvin Dean; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Gilbert Dean and Annabelle Lamb.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







