SALISBURY â€" Victoria Gove died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, surrounded by family at her home in Salisbury.

Known as â€œVickiâ€� and â€œMama Vick,â€� she worked for 40 years alongside her husband in their family business, renovating homes.

She is survived by six children, Bobby Gove of Smyrna, Al Gove of Laurel, Jodi Locke of Salisbury, April Gove of Elkton, Md., Gene Gove Jr. and Elvis Gove, both of Delmar; three stepchildren, Doug Monroe of Delmar, Crystal Gove of Seaford and Little Gene Gove of South Dakota; 26 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; a sister, Bethann Rosenburger of Claymont, Del., a brother, Donald Bierd of Wilmington; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Gove Sr.

A private memorial service was held Friday, May 15, 2020, at Delaware Veteranâ€™s Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store