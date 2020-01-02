SALISBURY - Vincent Page died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury of a brain stem stroke. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he lived in Salisbury for the last 20 years.
He worked as a police officer for Salisbury Police Department, Deputy Sheriff for Wicomico County, a police officer for Pocomoke City and campus officer for University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
He is survived by his wife, Tran Page; two sons, Brandon N. Page and Mathew L. Page; his brother, Dominic P. Page; a stepbrother, James Massey; a stepsister, Rebecca Swank; his mother, Mary Ann Massey; and his stepfather, Bruce E. Massey. He was preceded in death by his brother, Rosario Page.
A Celebration of was held Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
