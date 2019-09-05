SALISBURY - Virgil F. "Buster" Davis Jr. died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his home, surrounded by family. His parents were the late Virgil Davis Sr. and Helen Davis of Ocean City.

He worked at many jobs over the years, including Mardel By-Products, Ruark Trucking, Pete Jester Trucking, Eure Logging and R&M Trucking. He part owner of P & B Auto, Davis Trucking in Salisbury, president of D & D Trucking Inc., Gumboro Auto Inc., Gumboro Service Center Inc., and a partner for V&M Davis LLC.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Marguerite Davis; four children, Ray Davis Sr., Virgil Davis III, Tracy Davis and Dana Davis; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; seven brothers and sisters, Carolyn Taylor, Ronnie Davis, Bonnie Murray, Joan Doyle, Art Davis, Grace Carey and Linda Parsons; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Gumboro. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.



