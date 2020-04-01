Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hinman Funeral Home 11673 Somerset Ave Princess Anne , MD 21853 (410)-651-0990 Send Flowers Obituary

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Virginia (Ginger) Carol Bacon Donohoe passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020 at home. Born in Oakland, California she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Kathryn Bacon.

Ginger grew up in Helena, Montana and graduated from the University of Montana. She went to work for the Federal Government in Washington DC, transferring overseas to Germany where she met her husband who was serving in the Army. After an engagement in Holland and wedding in Switzerland, she and her husband moved to Princess Anne. Ginger was a teacher at Pittsville High School, Bennett High School, Parkside High School and Washington High School. She retired in 1997.

Ginger enjoyed a variety of volunteer experiences including 4-H Leader. She-joined various groups including Bridge Club, Red Hatters, Eastern Star, Great Hope Ladies Golf, and Retired Teachers Group.

Ginger was a long time member of Antioch Methodist Church where she served on various committees and was Children's Choir Director for a time. She and her husband enjoyed traveling the world.

Ginger was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, David Allen Donohoe; her daughter, Stacey; and son, Todd and his wife Kimberly; her grandchildren, Lee Kelly, Dayna Donohoe Hampton, and Nicholas Medline; her great grand children, Cash Waterman and Dalaynie Hampton; her furbaby, Rose; her brother and sister in law, Gary and Carmen Bacon; nieces, Debbie Bacon and Cathy Warner; great nieces, Melissa Bacon and Amanda Warner; great nephew, Derek Warner predeceased her; numerous West Coast cousins; and her cousin in law and her husband, Teresa (Tana) and James Barnes; devoted friends, Connie and Jim Henderson and Anne and Paul Twining.

Memorial service will be arranged at a later date.

