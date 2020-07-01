1/
Virginia Carol Bacon (Ginger) Donohoe
Virginia (Ginger) Carol Bacon Donohoe, 82
Princess Anne - Virginia (Ginger) Carol Bacon Donohoe passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020 at home. Born in Oakland, California she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Kathryn Bacon.
Ginger grew up in Helena, Montana and graduated from the University of Montana. She went to work for the Federal Government in Washington DC, transferring overseas to Germany where she met her husband who was serving in the Army. After an engagement in Holland and wedding in Switzerland, she and her husband moved to Princess Anne. Ginger was a teacher at Pittsville High School, Bennett High School, Parkside High School and Washington High School. She retired in 1997.
Ginger enjoyed a variety of volunteer experiences including 4-H Leader. She-joined various groups including Bridge Club, Red Hatters, Eastern Star, Great Hope Ladies Golf, and Retired Teachers Group.
Ginger was a long time member of Antioch Methodist Church where she served on various committees and was Children's Choir Director for a time. She and her husband enjoyed traveling the world.
Ginger was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, David Allen Donohoe; her daughter, Stacey; and son ,Todd and his wife Kimberly; her grandchildren, Lee Kelly, Dayna Donohoe Hampton, and Nicholas Medline; her great grand children, Cash Waterman and Dalaynie Hampton; her furbaby, Rose; her brother and sister in law, Gary and Carmen Bacon; nieces, Debbie Bacon and Cathy Warner; great nieces, Melissa Bacon and Amanda Warner; great nephew, Derek Warner predeceased her; numerous West Coast cousins, and her cousin in law and her husband Teresa (Tana) and James Barnes, devoted friends Connie and Jim Henderson and Anne and Paul Twining.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. in Princess Anne, MD with visitation from 4-6 p.m.
Casual attire is requested. Pastor Steve Hands will officiate and interment will follow in Beechwood Cemetery in Princess Anne, Md.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Ginger at the American Cancer Society (cancer.org), Alzheimer/Dementia Association (alz.org) or Coastal Hospice (CoastaIHospice.org).
To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hinman Funeral Home
JUL
1
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Hinman Funeral Home
2 entries
June 28, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
June 27, 2020
Sorry to share the loss of Ginger, friend of 62 years, the last 5 yrs after my move to North Carolina. Stacey and Todd were like brother and sister to my children, they shared and loved each other like family.
Mary Chamberlin
Friend
