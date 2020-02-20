BERLIN - Virginia Ellen "Ginger" Webster died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Whitehaven, she was the daughter of the late Brannus Palmer Kenney and Lillian Mae Jones Kenney.

She and her husband founded Living Stones Church in 1980 and pastored there for many years.

She is survived by two daughters, Donna Kaye Dukes of Salisbury and Deborah Anne Parkin of Mardela Springs; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley Johnson of Salisbury. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Richard Swain Webster; a son, Pastor Rick Alan Webster; and a daughter, Jeanne Ellen Leitch.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Living Stones Church. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home In Salisbury.



