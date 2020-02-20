Virginia E. Webster

Guest Book
  • "May the God of comfort bring the family peace in their time..."
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
  • "Sister Ginger was a bright spot every Sunday morning. As a..."
    - Jean Clark
  • "A wonderful, sweet, Godly woman! Love and prayers to the..."
  • "Dear Ginger, one of the true mother's of the..."
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Living Stones Church
31695 Winter Place Parkway
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Living Stones Church
31695 Winter Place Parkway
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Service
Following Services
Wicomico Memorial Park
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

BERLIN - Virginia Ellen "Ginger" Webster died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Whitehaven, she was the daughter of the late Brannus Palmer Kenney and Lillian Mae Jones Kenney.
She and her husband founded Living Stones Church in 1980 and pastored there for many years.
She is survived by two daughters, Donna Kaye Dukes of Salisbury and Deborah Anne Parkin of Mardela Springs; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley Johnson of Salisbury. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Richard Swain Webster; a son, Pastor Rick Alan Webster; and a daughter, Jeanne Ellen Leitch.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Living Stones Church. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home In Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
funeral home direction icon