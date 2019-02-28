SALISBURY - Virginia Gertrude Gravenor died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at the Anchorage Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Irma Kelley.
She is survived by her son, Mark G. Gravenor of Salisbury; and two grandsons, Charles James Cannon and Thomas Wayne Cannon. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband in 1995, Edgar Thomas Gravenor; a son in 2009, Alan Thomas Gravenor; and a daughter in 2014, Vicki Lynn Cannon.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
