CAMBRIDGE - Virginia "Ginger" Brooks died on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at her home with her family.

Born on Dec. 26, 1923 in Low Moor, Alleghany County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Lem Hall Lipsey and Martha Taylor Blizzard Lipsey.

After graduating from Alleghany County public schools, Mrs. Brooks attended Mary Washington College and received a degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

On Oct. 14, 1950 she married Paul Rue Brooks.

Mrs. Brooks was an educator and taught in Va. and in Dorchester County for a number of years.

Mrs. Brooks was a communicant of Christ Episcopal Church. She was also a member of the Dorchester County Historical Society, Dorchester Center of the Arts, Friends of the Library, South Dorchester Folk Museum, Friends of Blackwater and Cambridge Yacht. She had been a former member of the Dorchester Garden Club and the Cambridge Country Club.

Surviving her is a daughter Jane Brooks Linder and her husband Allen of Cedar Creek, Texas; two grandchildren Derek Rue Wanex, Richard Brooks Wanex and his wife Dena; two great granddaughters, Brooke Taylor Wanex and Amy Taylor Wanex all of Cambridge; a step grandson, Christopher Linder and his wife Ashley; two step great granddaughters, Dakota and Brooke Linder of Lake Jackson, Texas; two half-brothers, Donald Lewis Lipsey and his wife Ann Hoven of Maple Grove, Minn.; Richard Lynn Lipsey and his wife Cecilia of Jacksonville, Fla.; two half-sisters, Alita Ruth Poats and her husband Grayson of Hedgesville, W.Va., Alicia Kaye and her husband The Rev. Earl Brewer of Florida.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Paul Rue Brooks; her daughter, Mary Brooks Calloway; granddaughter, Kristen Taylor Wanex; her parents; brother-in-law, Clayton Brooks and his wife Pamela Brooks; half-brother, Col. Victor Hall Lipsey; brother, James Lewis Lipsey and sister-in-law Hazel Lipsey.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church, Church and High Streets, Cambridge, beginning 2 p.m.

Family will receive friends an hour prior to service. Officiating at the service will be The Rev. Bernie Schroeder. Inurnment will follow in the adjoining churchyard at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made in Mrs. Brooks' memory to Christ Episcopal Church, Graveyard Association, P.O. Box 456, Cambridge, MD 21613.

Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge.

