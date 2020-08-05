1/1
Virginia "Ginger" (Curran) Gilliss

Virginia 'Ginger' Curran Gilliss, 68
BERLIN, Md. - Virginia "Ginger" Curran Gilliss passed away July 28, 2020 at home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
Born on October 15, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Raymond J. Curran, Sr. and M. Virginia Cross Curran. Ginger was born in Baltimore City and raised in Towson, Md. She graduated from Towson Catholic High School in 1969, where she enjoyed participating in operettas. She graduated from Villa Julie College in 1972 now known as Stevenson University.
In 1973, she moved to Ocean City where she met her husband, R. Lee Gilliss, Jr., a land surveyor from Berlin, Md. They were married November 16, 1974. She was employed by various law firms in Worcester and Wicomico Counties. She was most recently self-employed and owned her own business Atlantic Abstracting where she did title work and recording services for settlement and law firms. She also owned Permit Ink, a expediting business where she did permits for shoreline improvements such as dock, piers and boatlifts. She also helped out in the family former funeral business in Cambridge, Md.
Ginger was very active in her community to make sure the needs of others were met. She was instrumental in starting boys high school lacrosse in Worcester County Public Schools. She was Chairperson for the Student Improvement Advisory Committee for Worcester County Career and Technical High School. She was a member and past president of the Quota Club of Ocean City where she also served as governor for Quota International.
Ginger was a communicant of Holy Savior Catholic Church in Ocean City for 45 years.
Ginger's hobbies include a LOVE for camping where she was the president of Ginger's Camping Crew. She also enjoyed being with her family and friends. Her biggest blessing was being called Gigi by her grandchildren. She enjoyed attending horse shows, gymnastic meets, soccer and lacrosse tournaments. She was an excellent baker and was most known for her chocolate chip cookies and sausage balls.
Ginger loved all holidays but her most favorite was Christmas.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Robins Lee Gilliss, Jr.; two children, Robbie Gilliss and his wife Melissa of York, Pa., Audrey Windsor and her husband Jason of Berlin, Md.; grandchildren, Kingley Gilliss and Mea Rose Gilliss of York, Pa., Addy Windsor and Raylan Windsor of Berlin, Md.; siblings, Raymond J. Curran (Lydia) of Timonium, Md., Patrick Curran (Debbie) of Abingdon, Md., Dr. Stephen F. Curran (Ro) of Cockeysville, Md., and Colleen Curran-Bromwell (Wayne) of Cambridge, Md.; brothers-in-law, John Gilliss (Patti) of Tampa, Fla. and Gary Bromwell (Patti) of East New Market, Md.; sister- in-law, Beth Gilliss of Berlin, Md.; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and her precious little dog, Duchess.
Proceeding her in death besides her parents were her in-laws Robins Lee Gilliss, Sr. and his wife Shirley Esham Gilliss.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Savior Catholic Church located on 17th street in Ocean City Maryland. Inurnment of cremains followed at Dale Cemetery, Whaleyville, Md.
Pallbearers were Robbie Gilliss III, Jason Windsor, Wayne Bromwell III, Brenden Curran, RJ Curran III.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Holy Savior Catholic Church 1705 Philadelphia Ave Ocean City Maryland 21842.
Cremation and Services provided by Mid Shore Cremation Center and Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, Md. To send online condolences, visit www.framptom.com.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Savior Catholic Church
August 3, 2020
Linda widgeon
Friend
August 3, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss, and the hole it leaves in your life. She was a lovely, funny woman.
Andrea Ullrich
August 2, 2020
Marie Velong
Friend
August 2, 2020
Kevin Brown
July 30, 2020
Michele wesolowski grone
Classmate
July 30, 2020
She was kind, compassionate, hilarious, a genius and so dear to my heart. May she rest in peace.
Raymond Jarvis
Friend
July 30, 2020
I went to Towson Catholic High School with Ginger, and I will always remember her for her kindness and her gentle spirit. She was one of those people who truly brightened the lives of everyone she met! Heaven has gained an angel...may she rest in peace, and may her memory be a blessing to her loved ones.
Giff Nickol
Friend
July 29, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Ginger's family and friends. I met Ginger during her title search years for the law firm I worked. Such a lovely, sweet, personable lady who I enjoyed many long conversations with. What a lovely person she was. She will certainly be missed. Thankful I got to meet her and have some very nice conversations with! Prayers to you all.
MaryLynn Hastings
Friend
