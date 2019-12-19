DELMAR - Virginia H. Parsons died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at her home, surrounded by family and friends. Born in Stockton, she was the daughter of the late George James Hudson and Mildred Virginia Pruitt Hudson.

She graduated from Snow Hill High School. In 1942, she moved to Seaford, where she worked at the DuPont Co. for several years. She was a life member of First Baptist Church of Delmar.

She is survived by her daughters, Terri Parsons and Sheree Hammerer, both of Delmar; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin D. Parsons; and a brother, George Milton Hudson.

A funeral service was held Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.



