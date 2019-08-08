SALISBURY - Virginia Rose Zimpfer Larger died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her residence. Born in Anna, Ohio, she was one of nine children and the daughter of the late James Arthur Zimpfer and Inez Kies Zimpfer.
She is survived by three children, Douglas Larger of Snow Hill, Kelly Larger of Seaford and Jacquelyn Peruchi of Seaford; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Nelson Norbert Larger; and a son, Anthony Martin Larger.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
