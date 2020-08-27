1/
Visitacion Sanchez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Visitacion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Visitacion Sanchez, 80
SALISBURY - Visitacion Sanchez died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at his residence.
He was a member of Iglesia El Verbo De Dios -- "Words of God Church" -- where he served as a deacon. Prior to retiring, he worked in public education as a custodian.
He is survived two sons, William Sanchez and Carlos Sanchez; two daughters, Maritza Colon and Yasmine Sanchez; one sister, Lydia Santiago; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carmen Sanchez.
A viewing will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. A private funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be held Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-546-6937
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved