Visitacion Sanchez, 80

SALISBURY - Visitacion Sanchez died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at his residence.

He was a member of Iglesia El Verbo De Dios -- "Words of God Church" -- where he served as a deacon. Prior to retiring, he worked in public education as a custodian.

He is survived two sons, William Sanchez and Carlos Sanchez; two daughters, Maritza Colon and Yasmine Sanchez; one sister, Lydia Santiago; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carmen Sanchez.

A viewing will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. A private funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be held Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store