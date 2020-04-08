Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian A. Brannock. View Sign Service Information Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home 308 High Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-2616 Send Flowers Obituary

CHURCH CREEK - Vivian A. Brannock died at her home in Church Creek on March 25, 2020, at age 95, after an extended illness. Her ambition was to live to 100 years old, but she often noted that her faith made her unafraid to go when the Lord chose to call her home. She was the daughter of Vivian and Cleora Brannock and sister of Tyrus Brannock, deceased; she is survived by her sister, Joan Grindle; nephews Tab, Keith, Barry and Glenn Brannock and James Grindle; and niece Jenifer Dolde.

An inveterate traveler and lover of the food and culture of many regions and countries, Vivian made connections with people from all over the world, keeping up regular correspondences and regularly hosting overnight guests at her home. She was known for her gracious hospitality, her lovely gardens and delightful summertime parties and card games on her welcoming screened porch.

After completing her education at the Church Creek School and Cambridge High School, Vivian was employed by the Phillips Packing Co. union office, and then for many years at the Dorchester County Register of Wills office. She was a Sunday school teacher at White Haven United Methodist Church for over 60 years.

A private committal service will be held at Old Trinity Church Cemetery in Church Creek. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Robert Kirkley and Rev. Kevin English. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Serving as pallbearers will be Vivian's nephews and niece.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Argie, Wayne

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to White Haven UMC, P.O Box 35, Church Creek, MD 21622.

Arrangements are being made by Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, Cambridge.

To share condolences with the family, please visit





