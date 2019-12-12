MARDELA SPRINGS - Vivian May Besece died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at her home. Born in Yorkville, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Gross and Frances Craig Gross at Yorkville.

She retired from Montgomery Ward in Baltimore after 30 years. She was a member of the Redmen's Lodge in Fruitland, the American Legion in Baltimore and the Wicomico Yacht Club.

She is survived by four children, Benita Sue Abbott of Fruitland, Pamela Jo Shoemaker of Pasadena, Md., Patricia "Patty" Ann Parks of Mardela Springs and William Patrick Besece of Baltimore; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Besece; and a brother, Paul Gross.

A graveside service was held in the chapel at the Crownsville Maryland Veteran Cemetery on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



