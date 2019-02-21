Vonna Mae Hotchkin

SALISBURY - Vonna Mae Hotchkin died at her home on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. Born in Greeley, Colo, she was married 45 years to Walter J. Hotchkin.
After graduating from Ohio State, she was a registered dietitian for the state of Maryland. She was active in both the Delmarvalous Quilters and Seaside Applique Society.
She is survived by her by children, Gale L. James, twin sons Roy J. and Ray E. Hotchkin and Gwyn L. Benny; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred E. and Blanche Baylis; and her husband.
The Vonna Mae Celebration of Life & Quilt Show Service was held at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 21, 2019
