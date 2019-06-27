FENWICK ISLAND - Dr. W. Benjamin Horner IV died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Chestertown, he was the son of the late William and Marion Wainwright Horner.

He graduated from Laurel High School in 1958 and played on Laurel's 1957 undefeated football team. He graduated from Knox College in Galesburg, Ill., in 1963. He graduated from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis in 1967. He practiced internal medicine in Salisbury for 32 years.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Faye H. Horner of Fenwick Island; two daughters, Jennifer Price of Salisbury and Machelle Porto of Peoria, Ariz.; seven grandchildren; and a brother, Douglas B. Horner of Arlington, Texas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Leslie Street.

A Celebration of Life was held Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Laurel. Interment followed at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Laurel. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



