Wade E. Fletcher Sr. (1948 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "As a truck driver I was glad to see Wade pull up to me a..."
    - John Webb, Jr
  • "You were a great friend and employer U will be missed"
    - Wanda Hurley
  • "Wade you were a respectable man, a great stepfather to..."
    - Tiffany Doles
  • "So sorry to hear prayers to you and your family .He was a..."
    - Ernie Carbaugh
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Interment
Following Services
Obituary
PITTSVILLE - Wade E. Fletcher Sr. died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Born in Salisbury, his parents were the late William Brinkley Fletcher Sr. and Prudy Ann Porter.
He was the founder of Fletcher's Diesel & Truck Repair, which he owned for 31 years. He also founded Georgia Trucking Inc.
He is survived by his wife, Georgia Helen Fletcher; children, Faith Ann Fletcher and Wade E. Fletcher Jr.; stepson, Jeffrey Scott Doles; a grandson; a step-granddaughter; and siblings, LeDene A. Bolton-Figgs and Martha "Marty" E. Culver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Brinkley Fletcher Jr.
A funeral service was held Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 7, 2019
