PITTSVILLE - Wade E. Fletcher Sr. died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Born in Salisbury, his parents were the late William Brinkley Fletcher Sr. and Prudy Ann Porter.
He was the founder of Fletcher's Diesel & Truck Repair, which he owned for 31 years. He also founded Georgia Trucking Inc.
He is survived by his wife, Georgia Helen Fletcher; children, Faith Ann Fletcher and Wade E. Fletcher Jr.; stepson, Jeffrey Scott Doles; a grandson; a step-granddaughter; and siblings, LeDene A. Bolton-Figgs and Martha "Marty" E. Culver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Brinkley Fletcher Jr.
A funeral service was held Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
