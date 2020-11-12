Walter J. Johnson Jr., 75

DELMAR - Walter J. Johnson Jr. died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Delmar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Westover, he was a son of the late Walter J. Johnson Sr. and Juanita Hurley Johnson.

He served in the U.S. Army and worked as a truck driver, working for Perdue Farms and as an independent truck owners. He and his owned and operated W&S Trucking Co. for 20 years. At the end of his career, he drove a van for Infinity Transport of Seaford.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sandra A. Johnson; a son, Walter James "Jimmy" Johnson III; a daughter, Merry Juanita Himmler; a stepson, Ronald W. Morgan; six grandchildren; a sister, Sandy Hickman; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store