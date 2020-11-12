1/
Walter J. Johnson Jr.
Walter J. Johnson Jr., 75
DELMAR - Walter J. Johnson Jr. died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Delmar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Westover, he was a son of the late Walter J. Johnson Sr. and Juanita Hurley Johnson.
He served in the U.S. Army and worked as a truck driver, working for Perdue Farms and as an independent truck owners. He and his owned and operated W&S Trucking Co. for 20 years. At the end of his career, he drove a van for Infinity Transport of Seaford.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sandra A. Johnson; a son, Walter James "Jimmy" Johnson III; a daughter, Merry Juanita Himmler; a stepson, Ronald W. Morgan; six grandchildren; a sister, Sandy Hickman; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
November 11, 2020
Sandi & Family,
So sad to hear this! I worked with Walt for a number of years at Perdue then he also delivered to us at Allen’s later! Always willing to help anybody! No doubt he will be missed. My thoughts are with you all at this time.
Scott Lee
Scott Lee
Friend
