Walter James Vickers Jr.

Walter James Vickers Jr., dedicated and loving husband, father and friend left this ""troubled world"" Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at home with his wife and son.



Born on October 14, 1934 at Cambridge Maryland Hospital to Walter James Vickers and Mary Josephine Biedel Vickers, he left us after a successful and happy life just 7 days short of his 86th birthday, and the birthday day celebration he had been planning.

He grew up in Cambridge, Maryland playing and learning in his Father's garage which would become Walter J Vickers and Son when he graduated from Cambridge High School in 1953. While working with his father and operating the wreck truck, he and his father built the racing boat, Pluto and followed the Mid-Atlantic racing circuit, winning several trophies. Walt married his high school sweetheart, Jackie Roberta Jones, on June 17, 1956 and they celebrated their 64th Anniversary with a party on the front porch.



At 34, he experienced the miracle of birth as he watched his 10 pound, 12 ounce son Judd being born. Walt was the first person to hold his son and described watching him being born as the most inspiring minutes of his life. His life was transformed by Judd. One of their favorite things to do together over the years was to watch horror and science fiction movies. For the rest of his life, you could say anything you wanted to or about Walt, but never say anything negative about his son or his wife because you would experience a different Walt. He was so protective of both of Jackie and Judd.



Walt is survived by his wife, Jackie; a son, Judd and his spouse Greg Bartoo; nephews, Calvin Stack Jr., William W. Tubman, Jr.; niece, Kim Tubman Gynan; and close cousins, Donna Vickers Trego, Carrie Wooden Courtad and John Wooden. Walt was preceded in death by his parents; an older sister, Virginia (Hun) Stack who raised him; a close cousin, Faith Pedigo Wooden; a brother who died at birth and best friend since childhood, Kenneth Hughes.



Every Halloween, in the 1960's and 70's, Walt converted the dining room of their house into a ""Mad Scientist's Lab."" It starred family members, friends, like BJ Brown and many neighbors over the years. 800 costumed kids would line up around the block and come through the house for the show, which ran every three minutes, and to get their treat from Thing. Many younger people remember Walt as the white-haired mad scientist. It provided a spooky, exciting and safe Halloween for many.



As a teenager and into adulthood he had not only his father as his mentor but Otis Trice, Harold Whiteside and Jim Busick. He fixed things even then, while a senior in high school, going up into the attics of the old Cambridge High School and re-wiring and repairing electrical and mechanical systems. Upon graduation in 1953, his father added his name to the business, and he worked with his father at Walter J Vickers and Son Garage on Race Street. He also knew he wanted to learn electronics and with his Father's blessing, studied electronics. Later, Don Holdt hired him for his ingenuity to join the Design and Development side of Airpax. Walt left Airpax with Don Holdt to open Cambridge Scientific on Race Street as Plant Engineer and was the point man when Cambridge Scientific grew and a new building was planned, designed, built and the entire operation moved to Woods Road, bringing water and sewer to that area. As Cambridge Scientific grew, so did Walt's career and his working relationship with Don Holdt. He remained as Plant Engineer when Don Holdt retired through a succession of owners and company names, traveling to California for business until retiring.



The years before Judd, Jackie and Walt traveled all up and down the Atlantic coast chasing old and new roller coasters, weekly trips to the '64 World's Fair, Montreal Expo, touring manufacturing plants, Chicago, Hershey, Lancaster, Detroit, Battle Creek, Niagara Falls, Corning, and always antiquing. Most of their traveling during Judd's younger years were to theme parks with rides, historic destinations, and Disney World every year. Jackie and Walt were never sure if Disney was for Judd or them. Then after Walt's retirement they celebrated their 50th Wedding anniversary crossing on the QM2 to England, staying in a flat where Judd and Greg joined them touring castles, museums, churches, the Cotswolds and white cliffs of Dover. Other memorable trips included California (with Jackie, Judd and his 84-year-old mother-in-law, Bert), the Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam, Saguaro National Park, Route 66, nighttime tour of Las Vegas, and so much more. He finished his bucket list. And always more antiquing, trips to Williamsburg and many dinners with Judd and Greg at favorite local restaurants!



Walt served as City Commissioner for the First Ward of Cambridge after retirement. He loved the challenges and worked tirelessly with the Governor and Council to gain a unanimous vote of support to bring the Hyatt to Cambridge. He secured the Council votes needed to establish the Historic Preservation Commission in the First and Third Wards, protecting the integrity of many historic structures. During this Council, Water Street was raised in an effort to reduce flooding. He enjoyed having the time in retirement to be a dedicated member of the City Council. It was always about what was good for the City and it was a Council where each member had their own field of expertise, and they liked and respected each other.



Walt loved his house and worked on it most of his life. When he could no longer work on it, he loved spending time on the front porch ""Holding Court"", inviting everyone onto the porch with treats for the dogs. He never wanted the traditional funeral but a party at home. It was appropriate that on October 10, 2020 the family held a ""Toast to Walt"" on the front porch, joined by family members, neighbors and friends. Many knew him because of multiple professional credentials or from his career as Plant Engineer, or his many interests and hobbies as a Radio Engineer, Boiler Engineer, Master Electrician, Water Treatment Operator, Politician, Movie Projector Operator, a Pilot, a speed boat racer, a story teller, a Performer, a HAM Radio Operator(KCF1104), doing Tower Maintenance, an IT man (when no one knew what IT was), a founding member of Cambridge's first Computer Club, a CPR Instructor, a member of Cambridge Civil Defense Club, a Boy Scout leader, Rescue Fire Department (Honorary), The American Legion, the Elks, the AARP and 29th Division. Maybe you knew him because he fixed something for you, he could fix anything and did. During the early part of his retirement, Walt juggled and stocked antiques and collectibles in five Antique Malls in Delaware and Maryland. Of all of his hobbies, photography was his lifelong passion, starting with a box camera to digital cameras, from his own dark room to computer enhanced photos.



He was never late for anything so when he heard the call he left quietly, and I know he was right on time. He wanted to have donations made to Pleasant Day which would not have been built without his suggestions, patience and encouragement.

A Toast to Walt Vickers …….A Good Man!

