SALISBURY - Wanda Lee Crockett Bonang died Thursday, July 18, 2019. Born in Salisbury, her parents were the late Blair Lee Crockett and June Alavesta Crockett.
She served with the U.S. Navy and Maryland Defense Force. Later in life, she served with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, Wicomico County Board of Education and Somerset Community Services. She was also one of the flag ladies at the Salisbury Grand Stand on Sundays in the Summer. She is survived by her son, Johnathan L. Bonang; and two grandchildren.
Services will be held in private at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 1, 2019