Wanda Lynn Marshall
Wanda L. Marshall, 86
TANGIER ISLAND - Wanda Lynn Marshall died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born on Tangier, she was a daughter of the late Charles Melvin and Virginia Brimer Wheatley.
She was the owner and operator of Wanda's Gift Shop on Tangier, which she operated for more than 30 years. She was a member of the New Testament Church on Tangier.
She is survived by her children, Beverly Thorne of Crisfield, Gina Crockett of Onancock and Teddy Ross Marshall Jr. of Tangier; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Teddy R. Marshall, in 1968; a daughter, Pamela Marshall Eskridge; and two sisters, Mary Jane Waldron and Zella Parks.
A memorial service was held Sunday, July 12, 2020, at New Testament Church on Tangier. Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
01:00 - 01:30 PM
New Testament Church
JUL
12
Memorial service
01:30 PM
New Testament Church
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
410-968-0707
