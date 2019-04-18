SALISBURY - Wanda "Lou" Whittington died Monday, April 8, 2019. Her parents were the late Carl R. Beer and Vada Tenney Beer of Hagerstown, Md.

She graduated from high school in Hagerstown and majored in Business Education at University of Maryland in College Park.

She joined the Somerset County Garden Club in 1971 and was a member for 48 years. She was a member of Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland and served as District 1 Director. She was a master flower show judge.

She is survived by two children, Sally Rankin of Salisbury and Norman Whittington III of Salisbury; her brother, retired U.S. Air Force Gen. C. Neil Beer; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, N. Thomas "Tom" Whittington Jr.; and her twin sister, V. Rae Weeks.

Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



