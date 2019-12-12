LAUREL - Warren L. Webster died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at his home in Laurel. Born in Hebron, he was the last surviving of eight children born to the late Dorothy and Capt. Dave Webster.

He graduated in 1957 from Mardela High School and was co-captain of the soccer team. He served in the U.S. Army and then worked for DuPont in Seaford, managing the Textile Works Engineering Group. He was an active member of First Baptist Church in Delmar.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sarah Thompson Webster; three children, Cindy Webster Bradley, Karen Webster Beach and Keith Webster; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Elaine Elaine Fletcher Webster; five Billy, Johnny, David, Tom and William Webster; and two sisters, Louise Beauchamp and Joyce Ann Phippin.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Delmar in Delmar. Internment was at Sharptown Firemen's Cemetery in Sharptown.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



