Warren Turner "Apple" Adams Sr.
Warren T. Adams, 83
SALISBURY - Warren Turner "Apple" Adams, Sr. died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Howard Adams and Louise Turner Adams.
He worked for Triangle Oil Co. for 32 years, retiring in 2001. Later, he worked part time for Taylor Oil and Pittsville Motors. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, where he served as a deacon for 40 years.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janice; a son, Warren Adams Jr. of Salisbury; a daughter, Michelle Adams of Salisbury; a granddaughter; a sister, Faith Fooks of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Howard Adams Sr. and John Adams; and a sister, Arlene Semeler.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Mardela Memorial Cemetery.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
SEP
22
Visitation
10:00 AM
SEP
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
