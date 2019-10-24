SALISBURY - Wayne Moore Daugherty, 86, of Salisbury, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Crisfield, he was the son of the late Olin Lee Daugherty Sr. and Caroline "Carrie" Blanche Moore Daugherty.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 147 in Crisfield, a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Allen Memorial Baptist Church. He worked as a U.S. Postal Clerk in Salisbury and retired as a Postmaster from Marion Station and Snow Hill.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Ann Henderson Daugherty; a daughter, Sharon Ann Longfellow of Hebron; a son, Raymond Lee Daugherty of Ocean City; a sister, Joyce C. Linthicum of Phoenix, Md.; a brother, Rodger C. Daugherty of Florida; 13 grandchildren,; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Norman Wayne Daugherty; a daughter, Karen Daugherty Phillips; a brother, Olin Lee Daugherty Jr.; a sister, Margaret D. Massey; and a grandchild.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Allen Memorial Baptist Church. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 24, 2019