Wayne Franklin Taylor

May 23, 1936 – October 25, 2020

Wayne Franklin Taylor, loving husband, father, and Pop peacefully went to walk with the Lord on October 25, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife and children.

Wayne was born May 23, 1936 in Salisbury, Maryland. The son of Mallory and Mildred Taylor, he attended Wicomico High School, then served our Country in the United States Marine Corps. He began his career in 1955 with C&P Telephone Company as a cable splicer working his way up to a supervisor role, and retired in 1991.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ann Dashiell Taylor; his children, Lynn Taylor Schwemlein (Dutch), Karen Sue Jones (Buddy), and Daniel Wayne Taylor (Chris); as well as nine grandchildren, Heather, Josh, Lauren, Abby, Jill, Austin, Spencer, Morgan, Everett; and ten adoring great grandchildren. Wayne is also survived by lifelong friend, brother by choice and constant companion, Wayne King Morris.

Wayne enjoyed spending his retired days traveling with his wife, family and friends. Some of his favorite locations included Hawaii, Grand Cayman, Europe, Hilton Head Island, and going on cruises. Wayne found great pleasure in taking the backroads of the Eastern Shore with his long-time buddies, always on the hunt for oysters, sweet potato biscuits or a great breakfast spot. Wayne loved fishing and took pride in caring for his family and home. He deeply cherished time spent with family during holidays, birthdays, and every moment in between. Wayne took the time to keep up with every member of his family and made all he met feel welcome and important.

A service was held October 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. with visitation at 9:30 a.m. at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, Md.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bethesda United Methodist Church, 406 N. Division St Salisbury, MD 21801 and Joseph House PO Box 1755 Salisbury, MD 21802.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store